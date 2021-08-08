Bhikangaon: Four fall into police dragnet for relieving man of Rs 20K, mobile phone

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Four of the six persons who had made off with a mobile phone and Rs 20, 000 from a house in Lakhapur village on Saturday fell into the police dragnet on Sunday, said police officials.

They said that six persons, asking for cigarettes entered the house of Subhash in Lakhapur Phata.

They pushed Subhash who fell to the ground. Immediately after that, they pressed the mouth of his wife and escaped with Subhash’s mobile phone and Rs 20,000.

Subhash lodged a complaint about the incident at Bhikangaon police station.

Superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chouhan asked the cops to form a team and search for the criminals.

The police said that the criminals had used a white car to escape after committing the crime.

The vehicle sped away towards Barwani district.

On getting information, the police team rushed to Silawad village in Barwani where they found the car parked outside a house.

The police cordoned off the house and arrested Tanveer alias Faizu from there.

Tanveer revealed to the police that he and his five friends

had gone to the Dargah in Burhanpur. They committed the robbery on their way to home.

The police then arrested Tanveer’s accomplices Sunil, Asharam, Mehankheda and Avesh. All of them confessed to having committed the crime.