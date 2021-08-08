Bhopal: Health department to start Patna (Bihar) Model 24x7 vaccination centres

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health department will start Patna (Bihar) Model 24x7 vaccination centres for COVID vaccinations in state capital within couple of days. It will be first Patna model in Madhya Pradesh.

Such vaccination centres work round the clock and all the seven days. Care India Foundation, NGO working in sector of health care, will be supporting such centres.

District immunization officer (Bhopal) Dr Upendra Dubey said, “24x7 vaccination centres may start within couple of days in state capital at three centres, Rashidia School, Sardar patel school and Katju Hospital. Care India is supporting for it. Initially, it was started in Patna Bihar. The centre will work round the clock for beneficiaries. We had plan to start quite before but as incomplete preparations on part of Care India delayed its opening.”