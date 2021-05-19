Barwani: Vehicles bringing passengers from Maharashtra, leaving district to be seized, district administration issues order

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Shivraj Singh Verma has directed revenue and police officials to seize vehicles ferrying workers from Maharashtra and leaving them in the district or taking the labourers from the district to Maharashtra. Besides, FIR will be registered against their owners under Section 188 of IPC and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act.

He said the vehicle number should be sent to transport department so that the vehicle permit can be cancelled.

The collector has sent a circular to all the revenue officials, stating that movement of labourers from Barwani district to Maharashtra is still on in buses though the government has banned the movement of buses from Maharashtra to contain Covid spread.

As per order, SDMs, tehsildars will depute 5 teachers in major places including bus stand so that teachers on duty can immediately inform the concerned SDM, tehsildar and naib tehsildar.