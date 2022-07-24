Barwani: Tractor-trolley overturns due to over speeding

Representational Pic |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A tractor trolley suddenly overturned at Shaheed Stambh Karanja Square located near the district headquarters due to overspeeding. Two people were injured in the accident. While the tractor drivers received minor injuries a woman present at the spot was severely injured.

According to the information, the tractor was being driven at a high speed when a sudden brake forced the back portion of the trolley to change direction. The woman was immediately taken to the nearest district hospital for treatment.

On the receipt of information, local police reached the spot and removed the tractor trolley from the main road with the help of a machine.

This road is the main road of the district. People are blaming there is no traffic management system in place nor are police officers present to regulate the traffic.

