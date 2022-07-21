Barwani: Collector reviews Jal Jeevan Mission progress

Representative Photo |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): District collector, Shivraj Singh Verma, on Tuesday presided over a district-level meeting to review the implementation and progress achieved under the centrally sponsored scheme Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). During this, he reviewed progress achieved under the Nal-Jal scheme, and functional water connections to school and Anganwadi centres.

Executive engineer, Public Health Engineering, RK Naveen said that out of 299 connections, 160 connections have been made functional under Jal Jeevan Mission. Collector expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work and instructed that electricity connection-related work under the scheme be speeded up with a deadline of July 31. Coordination of all departments was necessary and he also directed the representatives of the education, women and child development departments to make sure that all schools and Anganwadi centres have a functional water supply.

He also directed the executive engineer of the PHE Department to complete works related to retrofit schemes by September 30. In the end, he urged all the line departments of the government to coordinate properly to make this mission (to provide safe and adequate drinking water) a success.

During the meeting, assistant engineer of the public health engineering department SC Janolia, assistant engineer RK Gupta, along with several officials of education, electricity, NRLM, women and child development and other department concerned were also present.

