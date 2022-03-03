Barwani: Suitable employment to be provided to tribals to contain migration

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament from Khargone ñ Barwani Parliamentary constituency Gajendra Singh Patel along with Jay Adivasi Yuva Sangathan national in-charge Seema Vaskale met tribals who were rescued by police from Karnataka recently.

Patel and Vaskale informed that suitable employment will be provided to the tribals to contain their migration to other states in search of jobs.

Earlier, after getting information about the labourers, who had been taken to Karnatakaís Belagavi for employment, being forced to work without wages for three months, the Barwani police had swung into action and rescued them with the help of the local police.

All the labourers including women and children have been brought back to their native place, informed JAYS national in-charge Vaskale.

Vaskale said two MPs Patel and Sumer Singh Solanki are from Barwani district but still tribals from Barwani and its adjoining areas have to migrate to other places in search of employment.

If people get good employment and wages here only, then we can stop the migration of tribals to other places, Vaskale added.

Notably, different tribal-dominated districts of western Madhya Pradesh including Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar and Khargone have been witnessing mass migration of tribals for a long time. They majorly migrate to neighbouring Gujarat and Maharashtra, while many of them even migrate up to Karnataka in search of employment.

In many cases, a labour contractor, who has a contract with sugar factories, takes these labourers by paying them some money. However, they are not given any information about the working conditions, employment period and the wages they would receive. More often than not they are not given a proper place to stay while working and these labourers were no exception.

They were made to live in shabby tents and relieve themselves in the open. Each labourer was forced to work for over 15 hours every day, harvesting and transporting sugarcane. But despite such hard work, they were not paid any wages. They only get some money. The labourers were informed that the advance given to them was a loan and that they had to work till it was repaid.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:27 PM IST