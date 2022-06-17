e-Paper Get App

Barwani: Rajya Sabha MP Solanki tours Pansemal block

On Friday, Rajya Sabha MP from Barwani Dr Sumer Singh Solanki visited different villages in Pansemal block where he ploughed an agriculture field and had a discussion with the farmers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): With the panchayat polls nearing, election campaigning by the candidates and the political leaders has intensified in every nook and corner of the state.

Notably, ahead of the monsoon season, many farmers are busy preparing their fields for the next crop. Dr Solanki’s move became the talk of the town.

Dr Solanki visited Nisarpur, Mortlai, Malfa and Malgaon of Khetia gram panchayat under the Pansemal block.

Dr Solanki not only appealed to farmers to support the BJP during the panchayat elections but also informed them about the various welfare schemes run by Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan governments at the Centre and the state.

On his move to plough the land, Dr Solanki said that he did all this to encourage the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants to make agriculture a profitable business.

article-image

