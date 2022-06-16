e-Paper Get App

Barwani: Medha Patkar accuses govt of making false claims

Rehabilitation of dam oustees

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 09:36 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of dam oustees under the banner of Narmada Bachao Andolan rushed to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar’s office and submitted a memorandum over the issue of rehabilitation of Sardar Sarovar dam oustees.

Led by NBA leader Medha Patkar, dam oustees claimed that what the government is claiming is far from reality.

Patkar and others claimed that the government is claiming that all the dam oustees have been rehabilitated property, but in reality even today there are many people whose displacement is not complete. Many of them have not got a plot, while others have not got the amount due to them and others are still living in tin sheds. She warned that the government is creating a situation like 2017 and we will have to make a big move again.

She said that the entire system is involved in corruption, the officers entrusted with rehabilitation work do not have time to look into the issue.

