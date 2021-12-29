Barwani: Martyr Bheema Nayak has special place in our hearts, says Governor Mangu Bhai Patel

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): State Governor Mangu Bhai Patel on Wednesday participated in the programme to mark martyrdom of Shahid Bheema Nayak here in Barwani.

In his address, Governor Patel said that freedom fighter martyr Bhima Nayak of Barwani district has a special place in our hearts.

Nayak and other freedom fighters of our country have made a big contribution. To remember their martyrdom Amrut Mahotsav is being celebrated to on 75 years of Independence.

We should take inspiration from their valour and remember them not just on a special occasion but every day, Patel said.

He appreciated the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhaoí campaign and said that when he goes to the convocation ceremony he is glad to find more number of girls among university toppers.

He expressed concern about the sickle cell disease prevalent in the tribal areas. He said awareness and right treatment is necessary to tackle it.

Member of Parliament from Barwani Gajendra Singh Patel, state Cabinet minister Premsingh Patel also addressed the programme. Indore division commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG Harinarayanachari Mishra, collector Shivraj Singh Verma, SP Deepak Kumar Shukla, district panchayat CEO Rituraj Singh and other public representatives were present.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:02 PM IST