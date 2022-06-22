Barwani: Man arrested for posting obscene picture on social media

Representative Photo |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested one person here for sharing an election pamphlet of a woman sarpanch candidate with an obscene picture instead of her election symbol on social media. The incident has been reported from Pati village in the district, where police booked Amliya, 32, a resident of Bedada village under relevant sections of violation of Model Code of Conduct and I-T Act, Pati police station in-charge RK Lowanshi said.

Lowanshi informed that the accused had put an obscene picture in the pamphlet of the female candidate instead of her election symbol “Spectacles” and shared it on WhatsApp groups.

Following this, the sarpanch candidate along with her supporters filed a police complaint at the Pati police. Police swung into action and arrested the accused youth from his place.

The station incharge said that in view of the model code of conduct, the cyber police team is also keeping a vigil on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram etc. If any person tries to spoil the atmosphere in the society by violating the Model Code of Conduct by posting misleading things on social media platforms, then strict action will be taken against him.