Barwani: Woman's family demands Rs 5 lakh from in-laws

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A girl from a village that falls under Thikri police station limit in Barwani district has accused her father and brother of forcing her to marry a person against her will.

She submitted an application at the SP Office in Barwani in which she claimed that she got married to a person of her choice, but her family members are now forcing her to get married to another person for money. She claimed that her family members demanded Rs five lakhs from her in-laws in lieu of letting her stay in this marriage. When they refused to fulfil their demands, they starts blackmailing them saying that they have kept their daughter for four days and they have to pay Rs 2.5 lakh for this. For the uninitiated, the bride's side receives money from the groom's side in return of their marriage as part of a tradition called "Jhagda."

The complainant demanded police action against her family members.

SP, Barwani Deepak Kumar Shukla informed that the girl accused her family of demanding rupees five lakhs from her in-laws as she got married of her own free will.

In her statement, the victim said that she had a love affair with Rui Mukatipura police station resident Rajkumar. She ran away from home on June 9 and tied the knot with him. Later, the girl’s in-laws informed her family according to the social customs.

Thereafter, a panchayat was also called where Rajkumar's father Atmaram and his uncle Motiram were physically assaulted by the girl’s father and brother. They also snatched their mobile phone worth Rs 50,000.

On the other hand, her family wants to marry her somewhere else for money. SP further informed that the Julwania police station in-charge has been directed to investigate the case and further action would be taken according to the rules.