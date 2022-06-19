Barwani: Little development in this village for the past 30 years

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the forthcoming three-tier Panchayat and civic body elections, BJP and Congress have intensified their poll campaign Both the parties have declared the names of their prospective candidates for the post of Sarpanch in every Gram Panchayat.

One of the villages named that falls under Barwani Janpad Panchayat is ìSilawad.î The village has seen very little development in the last 30 years during which it always had a Congrees-backed Sarpanch. The development of civic amenities and infrastructure in the village didnít match its population growth.

Narrating their plight, villagers raised many issues and revealed that villages still lack basic amenities such as roads and sanitation.

Young voter Kamlesh Sengar told that villagers are now seeking young minds aimed at bringing positive changes with fresh thinking who would engage in the task of development and bringing better roads and sanitation in the village. Implementation of government schemes such as PMAY and Nal Jal Yojna is poor in the village, the reason can be attributed to the inefficiency of the elected representatives and lack of public awareness. He also complained about basic sanitation and cleanliness in the village.