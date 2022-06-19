e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Youth Congress revolts against party, to boycott local body elections

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
Youth Congress workers raise slogans in Bhopal on Sunday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress (YC) has decided to boycott local body elections, as the Congress party has not given ticket to any of YC members, said its Bhopal district president Naresh Yadav while talking to media here on Sunday.

Members of the wing staged demonstration in front of MP Congress Committee office to express annoyance over ticket distribution.

“We are not puppets in the party who get thrashed and go to jail. Party leader Rahul Gandhi had decided that the party should give 30% tickets to YC. If the party does not change its mind by June 22, YC wing of Bhopal will not work for Congress,” Yadav said.

Earlier, state Congress president Kamal Nath took a meeting in which he asked all the Congress members to work with full energy to win the elections.

article-image

