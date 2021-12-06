'Arvind Kejriwal taxes rich people and provides free electricity in slum areas with that money': Punjab Congres chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls, state Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday targetting Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that he is a liar.

Addressing media in Amritsar, the state Congress chief said that Arvind Kejriwal taxes rich people and provides free electricity in slum areas with that money.

He also went on to ask that till when Kejriwal is going to provide this "lollipop" to people? This will not work in Punjab.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is a liar, he taxes rich people & provides free electricity in slum areas with that money. Till when you (Kejriwal) are going to provide this "lollipop" to people? This will not work in Punjab," NavjotSingh Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His statement comes a day after the Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the protest of Delhi government guest teachers outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residents on Sunday. The teachers were protesting over demands for permanent jobs.

#WATCH| Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is a liar, he taxes rich people & provides free electricity in slum areas with that money. Till when you (Kejriwal) are going to provide this "lollipop" to people? This will not work in Punjab: State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/UC8lQXwVWA — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

Notably, Kejriwal had joined a protest held by contractual teachers in Punjab on November 27.

While addressing the protesting teachers, Sidhu said, "Dear Kejriwal, you are giving lectures in Punjab but hiding your own problems."

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had assured protesting teachers in Punjab that he would deal with their issues on priority when the Aam Aadmi Party forms government in the state.

Kejriwal had also introduced himself as the younger brother of protesting teachers, saying he was the son of a teacher.

There are allegations against Arvind Kejriwal that he was fuelling protests in Punjab but did not appoint regular teachers in Delhi.

Navjot Sidhu's Sunday Delhi visit is being viewed as an attempt to counter Arvind Kejriwal's move to woo unemployed and contractual teachers of Punjab, who were waiting for jobs.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 05:07 PM IST