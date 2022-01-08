Barwani: False ceiling falls on pregnant woman at District Hospital

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The false ceiling of a labour room fell on a pregnant woman at the district hospital in Barwani.

The woman who sustained injuries has been identified as Maya, a resident of Jogwada village. She suffered injuries on her head after a piece of PoP fell on her.

The Civil Surgeon Dr Arvind Satya says that it is a very old PoP roof therefore, it fell after becoming weak due to moisture. Dr Satya added that he would call up an engineer to get it repaired.

He claimed that the accident did not affect the work of the hospital adding that the woman who was hurt had attended too.

