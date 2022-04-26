Barwani: Ecocide under the nose of admin for digging up the Narmada, Goi

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): While the Prime Minister speaks of saving water bodies and interlinking rivers, illegal sand mining in the protected riverine area continues unabated, endangering several threatened species here in the Barwani district.

The local administration here is turning a blind eye to the sand mafia that is involved in the illegal mining of Narmada and Goi riverbeds.

Accusing the mining department of strengthening the hands of mining mafias, Pawan Yadav, a member of Narmada Bachao Andolan and Sandeep Nargave, a spokesman of Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) said one can easily notice what is going on at Silawad, Piplod, Bagdo villages situated on the bank of Narmada and Goi rivers, but the department which is responsible for controlling such activities is acting as a mute spectator.

Even, though the government has banned the use of heavy machines for the excavation of sand from the river beds, those involved in illegal activities use heavy machinery, excavators and dredgers to dig out 50 to 60 trolleys of sand every day that is transported to the different part of the state.

Yadav informed that officials of the mineral resources department and the mining inspector Shantilal Ninama never share data or information with media persons fearing that this could ruin their nefarious activities.

They claimed that whenever they approached Ninama and raised questions before him, he had the same answer that the department will take action in the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:45 PM IST