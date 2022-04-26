Bhopal: Following loss in business, man commits suicide after giving poison to wife, two son; younger son survives

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan after giving poison to his wife and his two sons in Raisen district, police said on Tuesday.

The younger son, however, survived in the incident and he was referred to Bhopal for further treatment after primary treatment in Raisen.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amritlal Meena told Free Press that on Tuesday morning the police received the information about the incident following which the team rushed to the spot.

As soon as the police opened the door, they found Jitendra Saraf (35) hanging with the ceiling fan. Besides, they found his wife Rinki (32), Vasinav (12) and Kartik (10) lying on the bed.

When the police checked the pulse rate, they found that Kartik was breathing and he was immediately taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to Bhopal. On the other hand, Rinki and Vasinav had died.

The police also recovered a suicide note from the spot in which Jitendra had mentioned about his financial loss in the business and he took the step accordingly.

Jitendra ran a jewellery shop at Hinglaj temple road which was said to be running in loss.

The police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

