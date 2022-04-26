Bhopal: Heatwave may return to north-west Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Temperature continued to soar all over the state on Monday as the maximum temperature shot up beyond 44 degrees Celsius. A feeble disturbance in Western Himalayas may turn the weather cloudy.

According to meteorological department, there is a possibility of heat wave in Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Gwalior division in the coming days. Districts like Gwalior, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Guna, Chhindwara, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Chhatarpur, Tikgamgarh and Damoh may experience heat wave in next 24 hours.

Besides, districts like Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Umaria, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Damoh and Narmadapuram may also face the effect of heat wave in next 48 hours and mercury may cross 45 degrees.

Easterly winds are being replaced by dry and hot westerly and north westerly winds. Temperatures have increased in last 24 hours. There will be a gradual increase in temperatures over most parts of northwest, central and east India. Heat wave conditions may make a comeback over many parts of the country in next 48 hours.

On Monday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 23.3 degrees Celsius.

Day temp on April 25

Cities Degrees Celsius

Rajgarh 44.1

Khargone 43.6

Khajuraho 43.6

Khandwa 43.5

Damoh 43.2

Nowgong 43.1

Sidhi 42.6

Tikamgarh 42.5

Narmadapuram 42.3

Raisen 42.2

Ratlam 42.0

Shajapur 42.0

Gwalior 42.0

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:03 AM IST