Barwani: Doctor on maternity leave, no sonography in district hospital

Hygiene standards remain poor

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The condition of the district hospital remains poor as far as cleanliness is concerned. One can see paan stains and leftover food packets strewn all over the place.

Lack of basic facilities and poor sanitation conditions with piles of garbage and filth on the premises of the hospital has added to the misery of ailing patients. In addition to that, there is no sonography technician in the hospital add to it the fact that the only ultrasound machine is non-functional completing the agony of patients, especially women who are pregnant or are suffering from gynaecological problems and who come here for ultrasound from nearby areas including Dhar and Alirajpur. The ultrasound room has been locked for the past few days. This has left the patient with no option but to go to private hospitals thus placing an unnecessary financial burden on them.

When Civil Surgeon Manoj Khanna was contacted in this regard, he said sonography technicians were out of town for training and a doctor is on maternity leave thus it is not possible to do sonography. When asked about poor sanitation conditions, he brushed the query away saying that routine inspection is being conducted at the hospital, during which no such thing has come to the fore.

