Barwani: One killed as pick-up vehicle runs over devotees

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 10:05 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old man died while another one suffered grievous injuries when a pick-up vehicle ran over them near Anjarada village in Pati tehsil while they were undertaking a journey to the holy Bheelat Dev temple of Barwani district on Friday.

As per reports, Bansiram Lala (34) died while BikraTinhaniya (15) suffered grievous injuries when a rashly driven pick-up vehicle ran over them while they were heading towards the temple ahead of Janmashtami celebrations.

Giving information, SHO RK Lowanshi said that Bansiram succumbed to his injuries while kin Bikra suffered injuries. The driver left the vehicle behind and fled from the spot promptly. Nearby people informed the police about the incident. Police have seized the vehicle. The injured person is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The body was sent for autopsy, and later it was handed over to his kin. A case has been registered and a probe is underway in this regard.

