Barwani: District gets 100 oxygen concentrator machines, 5 ventilators, 25 other machines

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): To curb Covid-19 spread, district administration installed 100 oxygen concentrator machines, 25 BiPap machines and 5 ventilators in the district hospital on Friday. These machines were ordered a week back from a Kolkata-based company.

The machines were installed on Friday in presence of Covid Minister-in-charge Prem Singh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki, Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Patel, Collector Shivraj Singh Verma and District BJP President Om Soni who also saw the working of machines. Prem Singh Patel said machines called from Kolkata by collector Verma will be “extremely beneficial for treatment of Covid-19”.

The public representatives and the collector decided that out of 100 oxygen concentrator machines, 20 machines each will be given to Corona Care Centre in Ashagram Trauma Centre and 16-bed ward in ANM Training Centre. Ten machines will be made available to Sendhwa and 5 machines to Khetia.