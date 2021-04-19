Barwani: 2 booked for writing misleading comments on social media post of Rajya Sabha MP

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against two persons for posting misleading comments on the social media post of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki in which he urged people to get vaccinated and protect themselves from Covid-19.

The accused are Sandeep Patidar and Dileep Pawar. This is perhaps first such case wherein police have registered FIR for misleading remarks about vaccination on the complaint of a Rajya Sabha MP.

Dr Solanki said that he had posted an appeal on social media to get vaccinated against Covid-19. On his post, Sandeep Patidar wrote, "Sir, this is injection of death as those taking it are dying. Many people have become ill in our Madhya Pradesh".