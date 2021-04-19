Barwani: 2 booked for writing misleading comments on social media post of Rajya Sabha MP

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against two persons for posting misleading comments on the social media post of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki in which he urged people to get vaccinated and protect themselves from Covid-19.
The accused are Sandeep Patidar and Dileep Pawar. This is perhaps first such case wherein police have registered FIR for misleading remarks about vaccination on the complaint of a Rajya Sabha MP.
Dr Solanki said that he had posted an appeal on social media to get vaccinated against Covid-19. On his post, Sandeep Patidar wrote, "Sir, this is injection of death as those taking it are dying. Many people have become ill in our Madhya Pradesh".
Dilip Panwar wrote, "Those who get vaccinated have died. When the corona vaccine is not there, how come you people are asking to get vaccinated? The people who took vaccine jabs are resting in crematoria."
Dr Solanki took a screenshot of posts and sent them to the Superintendent of Police Barwani for immediate action. The police then registered a case under Section 188 IPC, Sections 51, 54 of Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Superintendent of Police Nimish Aggarwal said people publishing misleading posts or putting misleading comments will not be excused. He appealed to people to take screenshots of such posts and comments and forward it to the police station for action.
