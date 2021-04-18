Mumbai: Social media influencer harassed online, files complaint

A social media influencer has registered an FIR against unknown persons allegedly harassing her and threatening to put up her photos on a porn website. The influencer, a BMM student has claimed that she was harassed on social media platforms by an account, with no real name, asking her to send money else her photos would be uploaded on a pornographic web portal.

The girl, whose name has been withheld, has lodged a complaint with the police through her former professor and advocate Ashley Cusher.

As per her statement given to the police, the girl received a message on her Instagram profile by an unknown user, having the girl's photograph on the display.

"The person's profile name was exactly the same as mine and even my photo was used as a profile picture. I received my own nude photos through that profile," the girl has stated.

"The photos are originally not mine. These were morphed photos but still looked much like mine," the girl added.

According to the girl, this unknown profile then asked her to pay Rs 10,000 else she will have to face the consequences.

"The person asked me to send the amount immediately else he would upload these photos (morphed ones) on PornHub (a pornographic website)," she said.

"I initially decided to ignore these messages but later the same person with the same ID and pic texted me on my Facebook Messenger. Similar threats were given even on Messenger," she alleged.

Subsequently, the girl through Cusher approached the Navghar police station to lodge an FIR. "Such instances are very much common in Mira Bhayander, wherein photos of young girls are morphed and uploaded on the internet," Cusher claimed.

According to Cusher, the police have written to Facebook seeking details such as the IP address of the account from which the girl received the threats. "Facebook usually responds within 30 days, is what I am told by the cops. They have taken further relevant steps to reach out to the accused," the advocate added.