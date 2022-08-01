Barwani: A farewell to remember; government teacher rounded on Chariot

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Being a teacher and shaping the future of students is one of the noblest deeds. This is the main reason why a teacher is given utmost respect in Indian society.

An upper class teacher of Excellent Government Primary School located here in Palasiya village of Thikri tehsil of Barwani district was given a grand farewell in which students, school staff and a large number of residents participated.

Macaulay Sahstre, who had joined as a teacher in Pipri Deb village of Barwani on July 27, 1983 has completed 39 years of service. He was made to sit on a decorated chariot that took a round of the village before reaching the house of the retired teacher.

Before this, he was felicitated during his retirement ceremony and honoured by the school staff. Sahstre extended gratitude for support and cooperation he had received and said that he had never expected such a grand farewell from villagers and school staff.

Public education officer Dinesh Jamre said that Sahstre has been widely praised in the area for his simple living and high thinking lifestyle. He has aptly guided many students who went on to become successful in life.