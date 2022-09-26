Barwaha: Lumpy Skin Disease; social workers make vaccination drive successful

Barwaha (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease, the civic body has started vaccinating cows against the disease and so far the civic body has vaccinated around 990 cows in 114 Gram panchayats.

Meanwhile, providing relief to the livestock of the town, a large number of social workers have been actively participating in a massive vaccination drive against Lumpy Virus in the Barwaha city falls under Khargone district.

Civic body chief Rakesh Gupta has announced to vaccinate a minimum of 300 bovines under drive. Out of these, cows will be vaccinated as per the prescribed priority for the prevention of lumpy virus and virus doesn't seem to be affecting milk production in the city.

A team of Government Veterinarians among Dr Baghel, Mandloi, Verma and among others have been providing constant support making vaccination drive against virus success. A rise in the cases also prompted the government to start a vaccination drive whereas the vaccine is said to be effective against lumpy skin disease.

