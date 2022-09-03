Sanawad: Janpad Panchayat Barwaha standing committees constituted

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The constitution of the standing committee of Janpad Panchayat, Barwaha was completed at noon on Friday. All committees were constituted unopposed as per the rules and regulations. Apart from the general administration, other committees were made up of five members each. During this, Jai Crora was elected as Communication and Works Committee president, Kantibai Bhagwandas Jaiswal as Agriculture Committee president, Archana Solanki as Women and Child Development Committee president, and others.

Addressing the programme, Jai Crora said that these committees are committed for the development and public welfare of all the villages of the district. Every member has the responsibility of doing quality work for their people. Similarly, Jitendra Singh Solanki said that all the members will unite and increase the pace of development works. Many schemes of the government have been made for the welfare of the poor, efforts will be made to provide benefits to them.

On this occasion, MLA Birla congratulated each and every one. SDM Bondar Singh Kalesh, district CEO Rohit Pachori, district officer Mahendra Sharma, Rupali Yadav, Babulal Choudhary, and others were also present.

