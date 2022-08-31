Sanawad: PHC to be upgraded as community health centre

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Sachin Birla along with BMO Sunil Verma inspected the primary health centre, Bediya village of Barwah tehsil on Tuesday and held discussions with the BMO on ramping up the Hospital into an advanced community health care centre.

He promised to get Rs1.30 crore funds sanctioned from NTPC for the development of the hospital to provide advanced medicare to the poor at the regional level. The MLA emphasised the need for increasing the bed strength of the primary health centre from 10 to 30 beds and to improve medical facilities. To increase the inpatient capacity of the hospital from the existing 10 beds to 30 beds hospital, efforts have been made in past as well. At present, the hospital lacks sufficient doctors, once the hospital is upgraded, measures will be taken to ensure additional required staff.

He further said that better facilities will be made available to the poor patients visiting the hospital. In view of the safety of the hospital, a 7 feet high strong boundary wall and the main gate will be constructed. Old boundary walls of the hospital will also be erected upto to 7 feet and wire fencing will be put up on the boundary wall. A post-mortem room will be constructed and dilapidated buildings will be razed.

Engineer Kanungo told that an estimate of all development works will be prepared and sent to NTPC soon. Works will be commenced as soon as the amount is released. During the inspection, BMO Sunil Verma, BJP rural mandal president Jitendra Singh Chauhan, district president representative Dinesh Saad, BJP leader Dilip Patel and social worker Nandkishore Chandrawal among others were present.