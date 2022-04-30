Barwah: 'New works related to power will now be done only through GIS'

Barwah (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Pashchim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd. (wholly owned by the state government) managing director Amit Tomar visited Barwah, where he inspected the pole factory, warehouse, lab and other infrastructure facilities.

During his visit, MD Tomar made it clear that as per the Central government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) any new works related to electricity will now be based on Global Information System (GIS). Information about the installation of lines, poles, transformers, grid work, etc will have to be mapped with GIS before starting any kind of work. This would prove to be a milestone in transparency and promptness.

The GIS mapping process done for the installation of additional transformers under RDSS was inspected during the visit while a detailed discussion on GIS mapping was held with employees and officers.

After this, the pole factory in Barwah was also inspected. Tomar said that the poles must be made on time and the requisite quality must be ensured so that the supply system is maintained and maintenance becomes easy. He also inspected Barwah's stores and LTMT laboratory and inquired about the progress.

Chief engineer OL Bamnia, additional chief engineer SR Semil, Khargone superintending engineer DK Gathe, superintending engineer of civil faculty Bhupendra Singh, executive engineer Saurabh Sahu were prominently present on this occasion.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:53 PM IST