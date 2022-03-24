Barwah: PM Narendra Singh Modi meets Ayush, divyang painter of Barwah

Barwah (Madhya Pradesh): A promising divyang painter Ayush Kundal of Barwah village of Khargone district who paints with his feet presented a portrait of Swami Vivekananda to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Calling it an unforgettable meeting, PM Modi followed Ayush's Twitter handle. During the meeting in New Delhi, Ayush's father late Deepak Kundal's best friend Jitendra Surana said that the PM told Ayush that he was impressed with the way he has mastered painting by expressing his feelings with the toes.

It is going to inspire everyone. This moment has become unforgettable for him. In this 15-minute meeting with the support of MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, Ayush also told the PM his dreams.

Ayush is suffering from cerebral palsy

Giving information, Surana said that Ayush, born on April 27, 1997, is suffering from cerebral palsy in 80 per cent of his body.

Ayush is dependent on his mother for his routine activities. Ayush is studying in class 8th in the special school here.

Ayush slowly started trying drawing and sketching during his school days. Today this interest of Ayush is being expressed through pictures. Aayush has also created a YouTube channel for his paintings. PM Modi has also shared the link of Ayush's YouTube channel.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:54 PM IST