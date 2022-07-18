Barnagar: St Thomas School records 100% result in ICSE

Mayur Neema, Aditya Srivastava, Mayank Sharma (from left to right) |

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Once again, students of St Thomas High School, Barnagar have registered their victory by scoring 100 per cent result in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th board examination. Reportedly, ICSE released the results on Monday.

Mayur Neema secured the first position with 96 per cent, Mayank Sharma being second with 95.6 per cent with Aditya Srivastava in third place with 90.8 per cent marks.

To add more triumph, 18 students scored more than 80 per cent in the examination. Similarly, 35 students scored more than 70 per cent and 34 scored more than 60 per cent. Five students brought laurels to the school by scoring 57 per cent.

Notably, the cooperation of the school administration, teachers, and parents and the tireless hard work of the students are commendable for 100 per cent results. On this achievement, the institution’s manager Father Shibush, Principal Moli Tomi, teachers and the entire school family congratulated all the students on their success and wished them a bright future.