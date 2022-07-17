Indore: Tree plantation by NHAI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A tree plantation programme was held by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at Sonway toll plaza and other places on July 17. The programme was inaugurated in the presence of chief guest principal district and sessions judge, Subodh Kumar Jain, district judge and secretary Legal Services Authority Manish Kumar Shrivastava, chief judicial magistrate Lokendra Singh, judicial magistrate and registrar Satish Vasuniya , Bhopal regional officer Vivek Jaiswal and project director Manish Asati.

Manish Asati, project director, NHAI said that NHAI celebrating 75 years of India's independence, will plant 75 lakh trees by August 15, 2022, all over the country.

In this context, project implementation unit, Indore has resolved to plant more than 7,500 trees along all its national highways.

Regional Officer, Vivek Jaiswal said, “All the project implementation units of Madhya Pradesh are involved in the programme that took place in 75 places.”