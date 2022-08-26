Barnagar: Ex MLA Shantilal Dhabai complains of violation of norm in standing committee polls

Representative Photo |

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Election of Standing Committees in District Panchayat Barnagar should be done under Section 26 of the Panchayat Act, but the Panchayat Samitis have not been formed under the Panchayat Act, complained former MLA Shantilal Dhabai and district member Praveen Yadav.

They lodged their complaint pertaining to this to the top officials, including the district collector.

The Standing Committee of the Janpad Panchayat was to be elected on August 26 at 12.00 noon as per the schedule given by the chief executive. Badnagar SDM Nidhi Singh was appointed the returning officer.

All 24 members were present in the election of the district committee but they were not given any information about the number of members in the committee.

The election of various committees was not published by the returning officer who obtained the forms of all committees at the same time whereas the election of each committee is done in sequence according to the legislation and separate forms are taken.

When objections were taken by the district members in the election, the returning officer gave 15 minutes time and thereafter took ex-parte action and refused to take many forms thus the committees were formed unopposed.

The situation is such that many members do not even know the committee of which they have become a member. The process of electing the presidents of all committees was completed in just one hour.

Former MLA Dhabai said that the matter was discussed telephonically with the Ujjain collector who said that an official would be sent to look into the matter.

Read Also Barnagar residents get new train to travel to Indore, Delhi