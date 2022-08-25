e-Paper Get App

Barnagar residents get new train to travel to Indore, Delhi

There was a long-standing demand for an additional train on this route which has been fulfilled and people will be now able to travel easily.

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): With the start of the Indore – New Delhi tri-weekly superfast train, people from Barnagar and its adjoining villages have got another train to travel to Indore and New Delhi.

On Wednesday, a new train service from Indore station to New Delhi was inaugurated by Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, MLA Akash Kailash Vijayvargiya.

On its first arrival at Badnagar railway station, the Rail Consumer Association and BJP workers honoured the driver of the train by welcoming him with a garland.

BJP president Shyam Sharma, Municipality president AbhayTongya, Achal Tongya and activists were present and expressed their gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav Ujjain and MP Anil Firojia for the gift of this new train.

On this occasion, public relations officer Khemraj Meena said that Train No. 20957/20958 Indore-New Delhi-Indore Tri-Weekly Superfast Express will run thrice a week in both directions.

