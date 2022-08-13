e-Paper Get App

BJP wins both president, vice president posts in Barnagar Municipality

There are 18 wards in the city in which 11 were won by BJP, five by Congress, and two were occupied by Independent candidates in the civic body elections.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 09:46 PM IST
article-image

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidates Abhay Tongya and Anita Verma have been elected as the city's president and vice president respectively of the Barnagar Municipality in the elections held on Wednesday.

There are 18 wards in the city in which 11 were won by BJP, five by Congress, and two were occupied by Independent candidates in the civic body elections.

Abhay defeated Independent candidate Shyam Vishanvani by seven votes who was supported by Congress councillors. Similarly, Anita Verma won the elections after defeating Congress candidate Mumtazbi Fakir Mohammad and a BJP rival Ritesh Jain Chandiwala.

For appeal committees, BJP's Laxmi Lal Bahadur Badshah and Ajay Doraya have been elected. After the announcement of the party's victory, a celebratory procession along with a DJ was carried out in the whole city.

The election was concluded in the presence of returning officer Nidhi Singh, tehsildar Sudeep Meena, CMO Sandesh Sharma, and naib tehsildar Jeevanlal Moghi.

Read Also
Barnagar: St Thomas HS School maintains 100% result in ISCE exam
article-image
HomeIndoreBJP wins both president, vice president posts in Barnagar Municipality

RECENT STORIES

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC

No pics of CM, DyCM on banners: Rahul Shewale seeks action against BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh...

No pics of CM, DyCM on banners: Rahul Shewale seeks action against BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh...

8 pharma firms make a beeline for monkeypox vax

8 pharma firms make a beeline for monkeypox vax

DGCA issues guidelines to prevent bird hits at airports

DGCA issues guidelines to prevent bird hits at airports

Caste scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede: 'Not a Muslim by birth'

Caste scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede: 'Not a Muslim by birth'