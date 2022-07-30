Barnagar: St Thomas HS School maintains 100% result in ISCE exam

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations Board released the results of the Indian School Certificate Class 12 exams recently. Students of St Thomas Higher Secondary school, Barnagar maintained the 100 per cent result.

According to information, Suhani Vedya secured the first position in her class by scoring 97 per cent overall in subjects and 100/100 in Mathematics.

Similarly, the second position was captured by Arushi Gehlot scoring 95 per cent. The third place was occupied by Ashwariya Jethwani with 94 per cent marks.

At the same time, 17 students scored more than 90 per cent marks, 21 more than 70 per cent, 18 more than 60 per cent, and more than 50 per cent scored by eight students.

On this occasion, institution manager Father Shibush, principal Molly Tommy, teachers, and parents congratulated the students on their achievement and wished for their bright future.