e-Paper Get App

Barnagar: St Thomas HS School maintains 100% result in ISCE exam

According to information, Suhani Vedya secured the first position in her class by scoring 97 per cent overall in subjects and 100/100 in Mathematics.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 01:18 AM IST
article-image

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations Board released the results of the Indian School Certificate Class 12 exams recently. Students of St Thomas Higher Secondary school, Barnagar maintained the 100 per cent result.

According to information, Suhani Vedya secured the first position in her class by scoring 97 per cent overall in subjects and 100/100 in Mathematics.

Suhani Vedya
Arushi Gehlot
Ashwariya Jethwani

Similarly, the second position was captured by Arushi Gehlot scoring 95 per cent. The third place was occupied by Ashwariya Jethwani with 94 per cent marks.

At the same time, 17 students scored more than 90 per cent marks, 21 more than 70 per cent, 18 more than 60 per cent, and more than 50 per cent scored by eight students.

On this occasion, institution manager Father Shibush, principal Molly Tommy, teachers, and parents congratulated the students on their achievement and wished for their bright future.

Read Also
Barnagar: BJP claims victory on president and vice president posts in Janpad panchayat poll
article-image
HomeIndoreBarnagar: St Thomas HS School maintains 100% result in ISCE exam

RECENT STORIES

Ola and Uber to merge? Here's what we know so far

Ola and Uber to merge? Here's what we know so far

Illegal bar row: Delhi HC issues 'delete & remove' order to Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera over posts...

Illegal bar row: Delhi HC issues 'delete & remove' order to Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera over posts...

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu, says ' it...

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu, says ' it...

'Will go five steps ahead of Uttar Pradesh, carry out encounters': Karnataka Minister Ashwath...

'Will go five steps ahead of Uttar Pradesh, carry out encounters': Karnataka Minister Ashwath...

Mumbai: In a jolt to Uddhav, his nephew Nihar Thackeray extends support to Shinde

Mumbai: In a jolt to Uddhav, his nephew Nihar Thackeray extends support to Shinde