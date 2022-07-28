Barnagar: BJP claims victory on president and vice president posts in Janpad panchayat poll

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The election to president and vice-president of janpad panchayat, Barnagar concluded at the janpad panchayat office here, following the recently held three-tier panchayat election.

BJP-backed candidate Nirmala Umrao Singh from Sunera village won the post of president and BJP candidate Ajab Singh, a native of Pirjhalar village won the post of vice-president in the elections. The electoral process was held in the presence of sub-divisional officer (revenue) Barnagar Nidhi Singh, tehsildar Sudeep Meena and chief executive officer Pradeep Kumar Pal.

As per information received from Vijay Choudhary, two nominations were received for the post of president, Shabhulal Malviya from Kharsaudkanla village and Nirmala Umrao Singh were in the fray. According to the results, Nirmala Umrao Singh won the election securing 13 votes.

Similarly, three nominations were received for the post of vice-president of janpad panchayat in which Ajabsingh recorded 12 votes to register a win in the election. The elections were held without party symbols. Elected panchayat members vote to elect the president and vice-president of janpad panchayat. Vijay Chaudhary, district president Sohan Singh Gurjar, Shivram Jat, Gajendra Singh Rajawat, Mahesh Harod and other veteran officials extended hearty wishes to newly elected members.