Barnagar: 35-year-old illegal plot lease cancelled

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Barnagar sub-divisional magistrate Nidhi Singh cancelled the lease of the plot issued by the Kharsod Kala Gram Panchayat in the year 1987 after it was found to be illegal in the investigation conducted by the Lokayukta.

According to information, then panch of Kharsod Kala Gram Panchayat Tejram Ahir, a resident of Kharsod Kala village, misused his post and committed huge irregularities in the name of his wife Lilabai and issued a lease of 900 square feet. During the investigation, it was revealed that the lease was granted illegally in which no permission from the competent authority was obtained.

Later, advocate Shankarlal Yadav complained to Bhopal Lokayukta and sought an investigation into the matter.

After investigation, it was found that the allegation levelled against the panch was correct and directed SDM Singh to take relevant action in the matter. On getting the nod, SDM Singh cancelled the lease of the plot.