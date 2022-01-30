Bagh: World-famous Bagh print artisan seek Governemnt recognition

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh village, situated around 90 kilometre from Dhar district headquarters, is well known for its rich cultural legacy synonymous with its name, Bagh print, a splendid form of environmentally sustainable fabric prints that provides for the primary source of livelihood to people across the region.

The central government has selected Bagh print under the one-district one product scheme (ODOP). The beauty of these prints is that it is hand-printed using only natural dyes and traditional designs on fabric but involves tedious and lengthy procedures of dyeing, printing and bleaching.

Although the government at the state and local level is keen to promote women participation in art and allied businesses, when it comes to recognition of talents and giving rewards, the government lags. Local artisans, hit badly by pandemic still await government handholding to sustain the art and allied business.

One such local artiste and fashion designer Priyanka Dilip Baheti, 40, is renowned for her expertise in hand block printed textiles. Having a design background, Priyanka always has had an affinity for handicrafts.

She said that she has been engaged in Block Bagh printing for over 16 years now. It started as an interest in block art, but her passion for the unique art form has seen her selling fabric across India with help of private exhibitions. She said that though she has been involved in this form of artwork for the last 16 years, she still awaits recognition from Handicrafts Development Corporation, Khadi Village Industries, Ministry of Textiles.

In addition to that, no attention is being given to women SHG engaged in Bagh handicraft. Her response is indicative enough of the governmentís commitment to helping the craftsmen at the local level. At a time when PM hails self-reliance as India's war cry to boost the economy, traditional craft practice still reels under uncertainty.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:44 PM IST