Bhopal: Woman’s body found in Koh-e-Fiza, rape suspected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed in Koh-e-Fiza locality on Sunday morning after the body of a woman was found near Saifia College.

The woman, who is around 30-year-old, is yet to be identified. The police have registered a case and sent body for autopsy.

According to reports, the body was spotted by a passerby, who informed to police.

In charge of Koh-e-Fiza police station, Anil Vajpayee said that serious injury marks were found on the face and head of the woman. “Prime facie it seems to be a case of murder,” he said.

Vajpayee didn’t rule out the possibility of rape. “The autopsy is being done and we are waiting for report. The possibility of rape before being killed can’t be denied,” he said.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 02:14 PM IST