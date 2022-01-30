Bhopal: Youth Congress reaches 9k out of 65,000 booths

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The booth outreach programme of Congress seems to have failed in its initial stage. Madhya Pradesh State Youth Congress, in its meeting held on Saturday, admitted that it could reach 6,000 booths out of total 65,000 booths across the state.

The Youth Congress was tasked by PCC Chief Kamal Nath in which its members were asked to constitute booth level committees in the state. The exercise was termed as Ek booth Paanch Youth (one booth, five youths).

A meeting of state executive of Youth Congress was held at PCC headquarters where Ek Booth Panch Youth scheme and other activities were reviewed.

“We have been successful in forming booth level committees at 6000 out of total 65,000 booths till date. Remaining booths will be covered within a month,” said Vivek Tripathi, media coordinator of Youth Congress.

Earlier, National president of Youth Congress, V Sriniwas had expressed displeasure over performance of state president Vikrant Bhuria. Then too, Bhuria could not present the exact figures of his achievement.

State president Vikrant Bhuria, while addressing the office bearers, said that special attention should be given on voters list. “Steps should be taken to strike down names of fake voters. Moreover, special efforts should be made to bring new voters in Congress,” said Vikrant Bhuria.

Youth Congress will approach court against government for registering fake cases against Congress workers in Khurai in Sagar district during a demonstration, he added.

