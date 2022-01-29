Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 positivity rate dips to 11.74%, active cases slip to 66,042

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Covid positivity rate and active cases continued to decline in state, according to state health bulletin.

Positivity rate dipped to 11.74% on Saturday while Covid active cases came down to 66,042 in the state. On January 26, positive rate was 12.3% while active cases were 72,224.

Five Covid deaths were reported on Saturday taking toll to 10,607. As many as 10,576 patients recovered. Indore led with 1,905 cases followed by Bhopal with 1,508. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 308 and 990 cases respectively.

Khargone reported 290 cases, Vidisha reported 215 and Ujjain reported 262 cases. Shivpuri reported 156 Covid cases, Seoni reported 135, Sehore reported 280 cases. Sagar reported 129 cases while Rewa reported 127 cases and Ratlam reported 120 cases. Raisen reported 105 cases while Hoshangabad reported 179 cases. Chhatarpur and Betul reported 137 cases each. Jhabua reported 135 cases and Balaghat reported 129 cases. Dhar reported 153 cases.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:57 PM IST