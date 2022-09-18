Bagh: People encouraged to benefit from govt schemes 

Representative Image |

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): On the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister's public service campaign was launched by the administration in the district hall on September 17.

At the same time, Bagh camps in-charge Virbhansingh Mandloi and Janpad panchayat president Shakribai Narayan, Bhuria gram panchayat sarpanch Dharmendra Bamnia, deputy Sarpanch Rohit Jhanwar and other panchayat staff showed their activism by bringing people to the camp and convincing them to avail the benefits of the schemes and by solving their queries.

In the camp, women and child development department's, Anganwadi workers, representatives of Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission group and the visiting beneficiaries were present.

Read Also Bagh: Results of panchayat elections declared in Bagh