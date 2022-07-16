e-Paper Get App

Bagh: Results of panchayat elections declared in Bagh

The newly elected sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat Bagh, Dharmendra Bamania, Kelash Sisodia of Jhaba and District member Tahera Waqar Khan Goldie were provided certificates by Returning Officer Jagar Singh Rawat.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
Representative Photo | FP

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The official announcement of elected candidates for the post of panch, sarpanch, and district member of Bagh was made at Government Girls School on Thursday. Along with the announcement, the winning candidates were also given certificates of victory.

People started gathering at the campus ground from the morning iltself to know the result. as the candidates and their supporters were eagerly waiting for their results. Tabulation of 48 panchayat ,16 janpad members and panchayat wards of the district was done.

Regarding the three-tier Panchayat elections, the Returning Officer Jagar Singh Rawat, Veerbhan Singh Mandloi, Bagh TI Ranjitsinh Baghe, Tanda police station in-charge Vijay Vaskel, BRC Dharmendra Singh Thakur, and other officers played a major role in the whole exercise

