Badnawar: Will increase efforts to boost soy industries in state, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday performed online bhoomi-pujan of soy plant costing over Rs 360 crores in Khairwas village of Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district.

Industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon performed bhoomi-pujan of the plant on the spot.

As per claims the plant will provide direct employment to over 500 people. It will be commissioned in 18 months. It Production will be done with a capacity of about 3000 metric tonnes.

Local farmers will get adequate price for soybean crop, claimed an official.

In his address, CM said that efforts will be made to establish soy industries in the state.

He said, soy industries have to be revived in the interest of farmers. Steps will be taken to increasing soybean production, sale of the produce and setting up of processing units for benefits of farmers. Efforts will be made to boost the exports as well. At present, the capital of the nation is being spent due to the increase in the import of soya oil. Therefore the introduction of soy processing units assumes significance. Establishment of such units will encourage farmers to add value to their products.

Chief Minister said that farmers would be benefited greatly from this multipurpose soya plant. We have also changed the state policy in the interest of farmers. It is our endeavour that Narmada water should also reach Badnawar area soon and work is going on on this scheme.

Industries minister Dattigaon said that CM has played an crucial role in setting up this industry here.

Earlier this plant of IB Group was being set up in Maharashtra. But now the world class plant will be established here.

The investment in the project is set to reach Rs 600 crores in future, he added. He claimed over 15,000 people will get employment directly and indirectly. Farmers will be able to sell the crop directly and get adequate price within 24 hours.

Products made in the plant will be given to the farmers at a low cost. Soya oil will be available at a lower price. Along with Badnawar, the entire state will benefit from this industry. We are also trying to bring other industries related to food processing here, he added.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:06 PM IST