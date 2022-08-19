Badnawar: Traders beaten up for duping farmer

Representative Photo |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two merchant brothers were beaten by a group of farmers for scamming a farmer while weighing his agricultural produce of soybean. Reportedly, they were also taken to the police station, where the victim lodged an FIR against them.

According to the farmer, he had bought about 60 kilograms of soybeans to the agricultural produce market for selling. Here, he contacted merchants Anil and Kamlesh Sanghvi who showed interest in buying his produce.

While measuring the quantity of soybean at Poonamchand Sanghvi's measuring scale, the weight of the produce suddenly seemed to drop by 20 kilograms. This made the concerned farmers furious and they along with other farmers beat the duo and informed the incident to Mandi employees. Later, the accused were taken to the police station by the aggrieved farmers.

Many farmers are duped by such merchants on a daily basis. But, the market management instead of making an effective effort for a permanent solution tries to paper over such disputes resulting in an increasing number of disputes between farmers and merchants.