Badnawar: Kumari Anusha completes Mahamrityunjaya Tapas

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The ascetic Kumari Anusha of Sundecha family completed the penance of Mahamrityunjaya Tapas (fasting for 31 days) on just warm water. On this occasion, a concluding procession started from Shri Bhoyra Wala temple in the morning. In the procession, Kumari Anusha was seated in a beautiful carriage, and the front of the carriage had the idol of God Shri Adeshvar, in the form of a tricolour, seated on a silver altar.

After the city tour, the procession again reached the temple where the ascetic performed Chaityavandan. Before this, Bhakti Sandhya was also organised on Saturday night in which famous singer Rajendra Karanpuria presented beautiful songs.

The penance was completed following the instructions of Param Pujya Acharya Shri Nitya Sen Surishwar Maharaj Saheb, Sadhvi Ruchi Darshana, with the inspiration of Shriji Maharaj Sahib.

Along with this, many institutions including Shri Jain Shwetambar idol worshipper Shri Sangh congratulated the ascetic. Under the Amrit Festival of Independence, a Tricolour vehicle rally was taken out by the entire Jain community in the afternoon, in which hundreds of youth took the Tricolour in their hands and travelled throughout the town.