Badnawar: 30 wrestlers selected for U-23 national games

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day state-level wrestling competition organised by Madhya Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association at Prachi Shree Hotel and Resort, Badnawar concluded on Tuesday. The championship includes three categories, senior men's freestyle, Greco-roman style, women's freestyle and also an under-23 competition.

About 400 players from 30 districts of the state had registered for the competition. Out of which 350 players of different weight categories participated.

During this, six males and same number of females have been selected to represent at the national level. While, 30 players were selected for Under- 23 and would be participating in the National Games 2022, in Gujrat from September 20-30.

Reportedly, one female player from Badnawar was disqualified from the game due to lack of a proper dress. But, later she was included on the organisers request. The conveners of the event were Dr RS Jaat, Rajendrasinh Jaat and Jitendra Jaat. It was conducted by Rajendra Jaat. A vote of thanks was proposed by Neeraj Thakur.