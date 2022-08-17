e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Teen jumps before moving train after fight with parents over liquor

Police station incharge Rupesh Dubey told the media that teenager Mulayam Kushwaha, a class 9th student, was addicted to liquor.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy jumped in front of a moving train following a fight with his parents a night before over his liquor addiction, Nishatpura police said on Wednesday.

Police station incharge Rupesh Dubey told the media that teenager Mulayam Kushwaha, a class 9th  student, was addicted to liquor. The family runs a refreshment corner. The boy had got addicted to liquor and would regularly ask for money from his parents. This used to lead to heated arguments between them.

“On Tuesday evening, Mulayam came home and asked for money. However, his parents refused  and this led to a heated argument between them. The boy manhandled his father and when his mother intervened he also thrashed her. Thereafter the boy left the house,” said Dubey. On Wednesday morning people informed police about a mutilated body of a boy lying near a railway track. The police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. They also found his mobile phone on the spot and called up his parents informing about the incident.

The police added that the victim might have jumped in front of a running train and committed suicide. The police have registered a case and have started the investigations.

Read Also
Fact check: Has Indian Railways changed the rule on booking of tickets for 'Children' travelling in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Teen jumps before moving train after fight with parents over liquor

RECENT STORIES

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped, major reshuffle in BJP parliamentary panel

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped, major reshuffle in BJP parliamentary panel

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Watch: Opposition raises slogans against Shinde govt before start of monsoon session

Watch: Opposition raises slogans against Shinde govt before start of monsoon session

Navi Mumbai: Lucky winners of precautionary doses get awards on August 15

Navi Mumbai: Lucky winners of precautionary doses get awards on August 15

Large explosion hits mosque in Kabul, killing at least 30 people: Report

Large explosion hits mosque in Kabul, killing at least 30 people: Report
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes