Bhopal: Teen jumps before moving train after fight with parents over liquor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy jumped in front of a moving train following a fight with his parents a night before over his liquor addiction, Nishatpura police said on Wednesday.

Police station incharge Rupesh Dubey told the media that teenager Mulayam Kushwaha, a class 9th student, was addicted to liquor. The family runs a refreshment corner. The boy had got addicted to liquor and would regularly ask for money from his parents. This used to lead to heated arguments between them.

“On Tuesday evening, Mulayam came home and asked for money. However, his parents refused and this led to a heated argument between them. The boy manhandled his father and when his mother intervened he also thrashed her. Thereafter the boy left the house,” said Dubey. On Wednesday morning people informed police about a mutilated body of a boy lying near a railway track. The police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. They also found his mobile phone on the spot and called up his parents informing about the incident.

The police added that the victim might have jumped in front of a running train and committed suicide. The police have registered a case and have started the investigations.