Fact check: Has Indian Railways changed the rule on booking of tickets for 'Children' travelling in train?

There have been some recent media reports that claim that Indian Railways has changed the rule with regards to booking of tickets for Children travelling in the train.

The report being circulated by the media house mentions a new modification on the IRCTC website's ticketing policies, according to which, from now on, passengers with children under the age of five, have to pay the entire rate while reserving tickets.

However, this is fake and the Indian Railways have not issued any such guideline or notification. These new media reports are misleading.

Children under the age of five still qualify for free tickets from Indian Railways.

According to the media report, which is fake, Indian Railways and IRCTC have altered the booking requirements by including infant seats in the trains. The report mentions that customers must pay the entire fare for children between the ages of 1 and 5 years old.

Notably, on the demand of the passengers, an option has been given to them to buy a ticket and book a berth for their under 5-year-old child if they want. And if they don’t want a separate berth, then it is free, the same as it used to be earlier.