Badnawar: Kanwan police nabs two peddlers with 55 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 2.75 lakh

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 05:15 PM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Kanwan police arrested two peddlers with 55 grams of brown sugar with an estimated value of Rs 2.75 lakh.

Police station in-charge Deepak Singh Chouhan informed that the arrested have been identified as Chottu Chouhan and Devendra alias Dev alias Devkaran Chouhan, both residents of Indore and were heading from Ratlam to Indore on Wednesday night.

Chouhan added that acting on the tip-off, the police team intercepted them at Dattigara Fanta on Ratlam – Indore highway while they were on their motorcycle bearing Indore’s registration number.

During the search, police recovered brown sugar from them. Police booked them under Section 8/11 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The accused would be forwarded to the court and further investigation is on, police said.

